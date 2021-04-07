KETK Gives Back: Rusk County Sheriff’s Office receives $1,200 from Peters Chevrolet

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Peters Chevrolet presented a $1,200 donation to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office as part of KETK Gives Back.
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said he appreciated that his office was being recognized for service.
“It (receiving support) is vital to us,” Valdez said. “It’s vital for morale. It lets us know that what we’re doing is truly making a difference.” He added later, “We do what we can every single day.”
Valdez praised his employees for working together. “We all have a common goal and that’s to serve our county and we take that very seriously and obviously it shows.”
Justin Walker of the sales department of Peters Chevrolet said the dealership supports first responders.
“They go out and do a job that most people don’t want to do,” he said. “We just want them to know that we appreciate and respect everything they do for us in the community.”
Peters Chevrolet is set to give four donations to first responders this year.
- Congress allocated $19 billion in federal stimulus money to Texas public education, but schools have yet to see an extra dime
- Video shows 10-year-old boy found abandoned at border by patrol agent
- Blue Sprig Pediatrics shares how we can all be autism accepting
- Goodwill Industries shares about their re-entry program for men & women
- WATCH: Woman jumped and robbed in West Houston parking lot, police looking for suspect