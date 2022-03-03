RUSK, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Rusk Fire Department for the service they provide to the community.

Phillip Solly, with the Rusk Fire Department, said that his team serves around 16,000 people.

“Our service area runs anywhere between 10-12 miles outside of the city of Rusk, so we have a large area,” Solly said.

The Rusk Fire Department has 30 members that serve and volunteer in addition to their day jobs. Solly added that they only have three paid full-time firefighters.

“Whenever we have a call, we usually have anywhere between 10 to 15 people show up on a call,” said Solly. “During the day it’s a little less because everyone else is at work, so this is a working community.”

Solly mentioned that there is usually always at least one person 24/7. He added that even on the firefighters’ days off they try to volunteer in the community.

“It takes a lot of heart for a volunteer, you have to want to do this,” Solly said.

Every other Monday, the Rusk Fire Department will have two-hour training sessions after their meetings.

“We will do everything from how to set ladders up and how to pop a certain truck because every truck we have runs different,” said Solly. The department also has a burned house on the other side of town where they learn how to do a lot of fires.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.