KETK GIVES BACK: Rusk Police Department

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Rusk Police Department for their continued bravery in keeping their Cherokee County community safe.

Chief Jeremy Black said his department “surround themselves with the word ‘help.'” He says that when they hire a recruit, they are looking for an officer or staff member that is “someone who is immersed in their community…”

Black said that the Rusk community is “awesome” and that “anytime there is a calling for help, people come out of the woodwork.”

He asks the community to “look out for one another… and find a way to be kind.”

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.