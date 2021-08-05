KETK GIVES BACK: Saluting the Longview Fire Department Water Rescue Team

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — KETK and Peter’s Chevrolet on Thursday saluted the Longview Fire Department Water Rescue Team.

Consisting of 12 paid members and four volunteers, the Longview Fire Department Water Rescue Team is called out regularly for water rescues throughout the Region.

Equipped with wet suits, personal flotation devices, helmet, and specially designed water rescue devices, the department’s water rescue personnel have the ability to provide the means necessary to safely rescue citizens who have been trapped or injured.

The standard response for a water rescue includes:

Water Rescue Truck

Truck/Rope unit

Medic

2 Engines

Battalion Chief

Shift Training Officer

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to four different groups of East Texas first responders this year.