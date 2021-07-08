KETK GIVES BACK: Saluting the Tyler Fire Department training staff

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Fire Department’s training staff was honored by KETK News on Thursday for it service to the residents of Tyler.

At its fire academy training facility on East Texas State Fairgrounds, firefighters enhance their skills in pulling people from burning buildings, maneuvering through smoke and hauling heavy firefighting equipment up stairs.

The fire department responds to more than 10,000 calls a year for fires, rescues and assistance at accidents and wrecks.

The department demonstrated to KETK News some of the skills firefighters use on the job.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed the entire department a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to four different groups of East Texas first responders this year.