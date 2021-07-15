KETK GIVES BACK: Saluting the Tyler PD Priority Response Team

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK Gives Back on Thursday honored the Tyler Police Department’s new Priority Response Team, a newly formed unit within the police department.

Andy Erbaugh, the Tyler PD public information officer, said that the police department looks at data concerning violent crime and then focuses resources on areas in the city in which violent crime is occurring.

“The main thing we want to focus on is not just going to be police officers flooding these areas. We are going to work one-on-one with the community. We are going to get the community involved, whether it be through Crime Watch meetings, social media posts or church and community meetings.

“Our priority response officers are going to go door to door and talk to the community about what they need and what’s bothering them (and) why we need to be in that area and that’s what we’re going to target.”

Sgt. Tim Hutson, who heads the unit, said the members include those on bicycle patrol, boat patrol and officer Steve Black who handles K-9 Officer Dino.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to four different groups of East Texas first responders this year.