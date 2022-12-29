SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office on Thursday for KETK Gives Back. We thanked them for everything they do in the community.

Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said that he is honored to work for this community.

“We have a great group here in Smith County and we’re honored to be here,” said Hogue.

Hogue went on to explain how the community can stay prepared in light of the upcoming storms.

“Stay weather aware, we have some storms coming in at the end of this week and next week,” said Hogue. “We’re keeping an eye on Monday as it looks like it will be an active weather day.”

He went on to speak on the importance of firework safety during the New Year’s celebrations.

“Safety is the most important thing with fireworks,” said Hogue. “I want to remind everyone to stay safe, read the warning labels, supervise children. Do them away from buildings and trees and overhead structures.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.