KETK GIVES BACK: Smith County Sheriff’s Department

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Smith County Sheriff’s Department for their dedication to protecting their community.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith mentioned he is proud of his department.

“I came into office January 1st of 2013. We had 26 unsolved homicide cases,” he said. “We solved 100% of the homicide cases, (the) new incoming cases since 2013, so that’s unheard of.

The department is also recruiting for positions in the jail. Smith said the incoming salary recently went up by $8,000, and he thanked the Smith County Judge and Commissioners for this change.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.