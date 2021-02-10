KETK GIVES BACK: South Van Zandt Fire Department

(KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK News recognized the South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Beverley said that volunteer fire departments are very important because “There’s nobody else out here. We see people on their worst days. It takes a toll on our members and on the families that we run on.”

The department was created by the community on 1984.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed the entire department a free lunch to show their gratitude.

They will be making four donations this year to local fire and police departments that KETK features.

This is sponsored content.