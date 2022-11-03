TATUM, Texas (KETK) – KETK visited the Tatum Police Department on Thursday to discuss their service to the community and how to prepare for potential severe weather.

Chief Jack Lanier said his favorite part of working in Tatum is getting to know the people.

“I go back a long ways with Tatum, teaching CPR, first aid and an EMT class as a satellite out here years and years ago for Kilgore College. That’s how I got to start to know some of these people who are the older ones now absolutely, like myself, but anyway it’s great being here and the people make it the best.” Chief Jack Lanier

Chief Lanier also said that in case of severe weather on Friday, Tatum residents should put their cars up to avoid dents from hail and close their windows in case of tornados.

“Make sure that your windows are secure. In the event of tornados, you want to stay away from glass in your house, the windows for example. Find a place in the hallway or even a bathroom that could shield you from most of the strong winds. We’re supposed have gusts up to 70 miles an hour, which is just a little bit less than hurricane force.” Chief Jack Lanier

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.