KETK GIVES BACK: The Air Land Emergency Resource Team

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) On Friday, KETK News recognized the International ALERT Academy for their dedication to training future first responders and assisting East Texas agencies when disaster strikes.

“These men are my brothers. I couldn’t be more happy. I’ve been working with a lot of these guys for years. These guys are my brothers.” Battalion Commanding Officer Phillip Vanderford

The International ALERT Academy is a unique Christian training and service organization whose mission is to equip individuals with the tools to prepare them for the specific callings God has placed on their lives.

Recently, the men with the Air Land Resource Team helped find a missing boy in Smith County. Academy officials say they are always willing to aid local first responders when needed.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed the group lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to four different groups of East Texas first responders this year.

This is sponsored content.