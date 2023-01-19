MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Titus County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Lieutenant Chris Bragg about the department and the programs they have going on.

Bragg gave a brief overview of the department and shared his favorite thing about being a part of the criminal investigation division as he has been a part of it for over 20 years.

“We have approximately 65 employees that includes our jail division, our communications division, our patrol division and also our criminal investigation division,” Bragg said. “One of my favorite parts is taking a case that our patrol division put together for us and then going out and trying to figure out who actually committed that crime and then bringing them to justice for that.”

Bragg went on to brag about his community and his favorite things about being able to serve a community like Titus County.

“I’m a lifelong resident here in Mount Pleasant so I enjoy the small town feel of basically getting to know everybody. That also helps when you’re out in the community, they know you and you get to know them.” said Bragg.

Bragg also explained what their department does and programs they have other than just covering crime and keeping the community safe.

“We have several programs. We also have what we call an inmate work program where we take our inmates out and we actually fill potholes out on the county roads that commissioners get overwhelmed with their projects,” Bragg said. “We also have an inmate trash program where we take them out and they’re able to pick up trash on the county roads to help make our roads look good.”

Lastly, Bragg shared that they also have a women’s handgun safety course along with a program with the local churches to give them tips and recommendations to protect themselves in case of a church shooting.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.