KETK GIVES BACK: Troup Police Department

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK recognized the Troup Police Department for their service to the community.

KETK’s Perry Elyaderani spoke with Police Chief Pat Hendrix. The Troup Police Department started in 2006. Chief Hendrix said that the Troup PD has teamed up with the community often to provide support to others, like raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and teaming up with Troup ISD for Toys for Tots to collect more than 200 brand new toys.

“Our community is a giving community, they’re supportive of us. One of our things on our mission statement is ‘we can only do as much as the community will support us in.’ The community has supported us in the past 16 years abundantly,” said Hendrix.

Chief Hendrix reminds citizens to watch out for porch bandits and to keep their packages safe as they are delivered this holiday season, not to leave gifts in the front seat in view after shopping and lastly, he said to remember the reason for the season.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.