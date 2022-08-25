TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized Tyler Code Enforcement on Thursday for their service to the community.

Code Enforcement handles cases like high grass or weeds, trash in your yard, substandard structures, sign cases, obstruction of right of way, tree limbs down in yards and more.

“If you’re looking at anything that’s unsightly, we’re the ones you want to call,” Code Enforcement Manager Chris Lennon said.

Lennon explained that for some cases you should call the police department, but for others you should contact code enforcement.

“We would do like highways and grass, trash, junk vehicles on private property. So public [is] PD, private [is] code enforcement,” Lennon explained.

The mission of code enforcement is clear.

“We ensure that the codes set forth by city council are complied with by all citizens,” Lennon said.

For more information on code enforcement, you can call 903-531-1312, or visit code enforcement’s webpage.

“Get rid of the grime, get rid of the crime,” Lennon said.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.