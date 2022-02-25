TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Friday, KETK recognized the Tyler Fire Department for the service they provide to their Smith County community.

Captain Steve Wieczor leads what he called a “new crew” at Station 10, with a “rookie firefighter” and a recently promoted driver. He said that his crew spends time driving around the district and getting to know who they serve.

Wieczor said that he and several members of his crew live in the Tyler area and are proud to serve their home.

“This is our home. We love to serve it, we love to protect it, we love to help in any way we can. One of the things we love to do is just help those in need and so when we hear that tone go off, we don’t think, we just do. We act and we try to help whoever calls us, help in whatever way we can,” he said.

The department is also about to begin recruiting new members in the next month. Wieczor said that there will be a test on March 9 for new recruits, adding that this time around, prior qualifications will not be required. Once they have passed the test, the new recruits will undergo the in-house fire training academy.

Wieczor said that this is “a great way to explore a new career and find, probably I think, the best job in the world.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.