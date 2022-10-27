TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back visited the Tyler Fire Station #3 at the Tyler Pounds Airport on Thursday to commend them for their service and commitment to the community.

Assistant Chief Joe Hooten shows off the department’s brand new fire truck for the airport.

“It is brand new 2022 Oshkosh Striker, it has 1,500 pounds of water, 500 gallons of chemical dry chem, and about 200 gallons of foam. It is capable of ‘pump and roll’ so it can spray as it’s rolling. That is a neat capability of this fire truck that’s different from the ones in town” Joe Hooten

Hooten goes on to explain the importance of having one of these fire trucks.

“It’s extremely important,” Hooten said. “This airport has about 100 planes stationed out here, it has about 140 movements, that means coming or going, and so we have to be able to get anywhere on this air field in about three minutes. I believe we can touch anything on this airfield in less than two minutes.” Joe Hooten

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.