KETK Gives Back: Tyler Fire Training Center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, Peters Autosports helped KETK News recognize the Tyler Fire Department’s Fire Training Center and provided them with a donation as they continue to grow their program.

According to Battalion Chief Casey Cabaniss, the Tyler Fire Department has not had an internal fire academy in 33 years.

“Our group did extremely well,” Cabaniss said. “There’s four parts to the state exam and hazmat tends to be the most difficult part. Our guys passed with flying colors with room to spare and I’m very proud of them.”

Chris Smith from Peters Autosports in Tyler presented the fire training center with a donation Thursday.

“When we do call, they’re the first ones there. They’re risking their lives daily whether the worst happens to your home, if someone is in physical harm, they’re there to help, no questions asked,” Smith said. “Any way we can give back to our community, especially these guys, first responders, we’re there.”

The donation from Peters will have a special purpose, the chief said.

“Right now we’re in the midst of relocating our admin building and we got a conference/training room, and we are in need right now of audio visual equipment and this will definitely put us in the right place for that, so we thank Peters very much,” Cabaniss said.