TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News honored the Tyler ISD Police Department on Thursday for their service to the school district.

Tyler ISD Police Chief Danny Brown said the school year is off to a great start.

“I think our attendance is up, we’re doing good,” Brown said. “Just a bunch of kiddos and we’re making sure they’re safe.”

School safety is a major facet of the job, and Brown says they’re taking steps to ensure the wellbeing of everyone on campus.

“Our school board has been very gracious to us this year… we’re getting some new equipment, we’re getting some more officers, some new police cars,” Brown said. “Just making sure we have some more tools in the tool box to make sure our kids and staff are safe.”

Brown said officers are on campuses, and he asks that any students or parents that hear or see anything should let them know so they can investigate. They have a see something, say something hotline people can use, and they keep officers on campuses.

“Our officers are on the campus everyday, and our students see the same officers every day, and we would hope that they feel comfortable enough to go to the officers on their campus,” Brown said.

With football season underway in East Texas, Tyler Legacy and Tyler High School are facing off in a major rivalry this Friday.

“My whole force will be there tomorrow night, we’ll be ready,” Brown said. “We’ve got some things in place. Parents, remember the clear bags policy. Students, there’s going to be a lot of people there, so we would ask you to get up in the stands and stay seated in the stands and not be up moving around, that would help us out.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.