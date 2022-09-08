TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News honored the Tyler Junior College Police Department on Thursday for their service to the college campus.

TJC Police Chief Michael Seale said he is extremely proud of his department and how hard they work everyday to keep the campus safe. Not only do they protect the campus, but the neighborhoods surrounding the campus.

“If you see something say something.” Seale said. It is important for students to let them know if they witness anything that seems out of place, or may not seem right. They would rather be notified of a situation and it be nothing, than to not be notified and it be something serious.

Students are encouraged to log into their Apache Access, make sure all your information is updated, and sign up for alerts. TJC PD will send alerts out for weather, crimes that have occurred on campus and even utility issues.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.