TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News honored the Tyler Police Department on Thursday for their service to the community.

Recently-promoted Assistant Police Chief Eddie Sheffield said he’s proud of his department.

“I’m glad to work here, I’ve been here eight and a half years and I appreciate the opportunity to do what I’m going to be doing, which is going to involve dealing with a lot of civilians and staff,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield talked about the importance of staying vigilant, especially as we head into back-to-school season.

“We do ask that everybody pay attention with children on the buses and on the roads and in the roads in the early morning,” Sheffield said.

In addition to that, Sheffield stressed the importance of taking simple steps to protect yourself from property crimes.

“Some of our property crimes detectives are here, and they’d appreciate me asking folks to remember to lock your car, take your belongings inside,” Sheffield said. “The last thing you want is anyone to have their valuables taken… don’t give anybody the opportunity to take anything that’s yours.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.