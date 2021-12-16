KETK GIVES BACK: Upshur County Sheriff’s Department

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, KETK recognized the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and its service to the Upshur County community.

KETK’s Perry Elyaderani talked with Sheriff Larry Webb about the day-to-day life of himself and his employees. Webb discussed all of the various responsibilities he and his department handle, such as taking care of the county jail, as well as the patrol, dispatch, K-9, CID and the civil department. He also took the opportunity to go over why he and his department do what they do.

“The big thing is… we do it for the citizens. We’re here for the community, we’re here to make sure they’re safe and they’re taken care of. And if they need us, we’re gonna be there for them.” Sheriff Larry Webb

With Gilmer High School being in Upshur County, Webb gave a comment on the atmosphere around the football team heading to the state championship game at AT&T stadium on Friday.

“Tomorrow, Gilmer’s probably gonna be a very vacant town. I’m gonna be making a trip up there myself to watch them and hopefully win state,” he said.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.