UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office for their service to the community.

“Well, the citizens of Upshur County can be very proud of the folks that are here. They work really hard for them and they are dedicated to coming here every day and they put their best foot forward and do the best they can for the citizens,” Sheriff Larry Webb said about his team.

In January, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office worked on several cases of RVs being stolen and was able to develop some information and was able to arrest one of the suspects during the investigation.

“They’ve been working hand-in-hand with our CID folks…and they’ve been able to develop the case to the point where we are probably going to get the citizen’s property back,” Webb said. “So I’m real proud of the work that they’ve done and to work together to this thing done.”

Webb said what motivates his team to work is doing it for the community and the residents of Upshur County.

Mark Peters with Peters Chevrolet gave a donation to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office personally.

“It’s so important to recognize first responders in particularly the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office because those are the guys that you call when you have an emergency or you are in a major bind, these guys are the first ones there,” Peters said. “After getting to meet all of them, that’s who I want responding to a phone call that I’ve got to make.”