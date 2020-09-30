KETK GIVES BACK: UT Health East Texas Air 1

TYLER, Texas (KETK) KETK News gave thanks to the entire UT Health East Texas Air 1 team for their continued service to our region and keeping citizens safe.

“I’m very proud. We are all like family. We spend 24 hours together at a time. We are very close, and I’m very proud of all that we have accomplished. ” Kristi Wiggins, AIR 1 Flight Nurse

With three active helicopters and one chopper in reserve that are strategically placed across East Texas, emergency teams provide rapid access to care.

UT Health East Texas AIR 1 is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems. That means UT Health EMS and AIR 1 has met or exceeded industry standards for quality, patient care and safety.

As part of KETK Gives Back, one East Texas group of first responders will receive a $5,000 donation.

This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

This is sponsored content.