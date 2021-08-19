KETK GIVES BACK: UT Health East Texas ER and COVID units

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the brave men and women in the UT Health East Texas’ emergency room and COVID units in Tyler.

Dr. Adam Canion, an emergency room physician, says they have seen a “massive increase” in COVID hospitalizations. Canion said that they are seeing all age groups being hospitalized and about 95% of patients are unvaccinated.

It’s really putting a strain on us, putting a strain on the hospital and the rooms that we have available to take care of them. Dr. Adam Canion

Jenny Sloane, the COVID Unit Manager, says that the nurses on the unit have “been doing this for a year and a half. They’re exhausted. They’re tired.”

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to four different groups of East Texas first responders this year.

This is sponsored content.