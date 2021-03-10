KETK GIVES BACK: UT Tyler Police

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the first time in the “KETK Gives Back” segment, we honored a college police department by recognizing the UT Tyler Police force on Wednesday.

These officers go above and beyond to protect students on campus and give them a sense of security.

Chief Michael Medders said “The police officers, guards and dispatchers, they all know the men and women of this university, the campus community. They work very collaboratively with them.”

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed the entire department a free lunch to show their gratitude.

