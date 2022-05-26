VAN, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK recognized the Van Police Department for the service they provide to the community.

“I’m really thankful for the guys that I have and I’m thankful for the community that we serve. If it wasn’t for the community, we wouldn’t have a great police department as we do,” said Melissa Davis, Chief of Van Police Department.

Davis talked about a day in the life of a Van Police officer, explaining that in small towns it can be really slow one day and then the next day you can’t even sit down.

Davis also talked about fun events that will be happening in the city of Van.

“The weekend before the 4th of July we have the freedom boom where we have fireworks down at McMillan Park and it’s a fun gathering for everyone,” said Davis. “We have vendors, bounce houses, slides, and such and then in October we have our oil festival”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.