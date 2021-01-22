KETK GIVES BACK: Van Police Department

VAN, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK recognized on Wednesday the Van Police Department for their dedication to their small community.

Chief John Brown said that he was very proud of his officers and that they “are a very good representation of law enforcement.”

He also said that Van has a very low crime rate and that the community attracts people who move because “it’s safer, it’s a more close knit community, they get to know their neighbors a lot better.”

As part of KETK Gives Back, one East Texas group of first responders will receive a donation. The department has now been entered to receive a $5,000 award.

This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

This is sponsored content.