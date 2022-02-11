WELLS, Texas (KETK) — On Friday, KETK recognized the Wells Police Department for the service they provide to their Cherokee County community.

Officer Steve Cooper said that because of the small size of the community, which is under 900 people, as well as their more isolated location within Cherokee County, that they have to “stand up and take care of one another.”

Cooper also emphasized that the leaders of the community are always on standby because they all understand that it is a “team effort” to take care of the community and serve the people. He also compared Wells to the city of Mayberry from “The Andy Griffith Show” because of the fact that “everybody knows everybody.”

“We got a dog problem, we usually know the dog’s name when we get down there to tell him to be quiet,” he said.

Cooper added that “if we have an emergency and we call out the fire department, and/or the medical specialist, you look up and you’re not only seeing a first responder but you’re seeing the local minister from one of the churches, the guy that works in the convenience store over here, a couple of the school teachers. These are the people that are responding to the emergencies beyond and above their regular duties and whatever they do in the community. It’s necessary for everything to function in a small town. It’s all teamwork.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.