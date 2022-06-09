WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the White Oak Police Department on Thursday for their service to the community.

Police Lieutenant Brannon Robertson spoke about the department and how proud he is of his team.

“The crew we’ve got working is fantastic,” Robertson said. “I couldn’t ask for a better department.”

Robertson said that he is very proud of the community he serves, and had recommendations for parents driving their kids around this summer.

“Always check your backseat when you get out of the car,” Robertson said. “With the temperatures right now, the [temperature] inside of cars is going to skyrocket, and it’s so dangerous.”

In addition to this, White Oak is seeing an increase in DWI arrests, and Robertson encourages safe driving practices at all times.

“Drinking and driving is deadly, and it has gotta stop,” Robertson said.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with free snacks to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.