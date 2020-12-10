KETK GIVES BACK: White Oak Police department

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK’s Isaac Ramirez joined the White Oak police department to recognize their service.

Lieutenant Brannon Robertson said that he works with a great group of people and that their working relationship is like family.

Around this time of year the White Oak Police department has seen multiple burglaries and thefts. One particular issue White Oak police have been seeing are porch pirates.

“I think the best way to avoid that is to make agreements with the delivery companies about where to leave the package or event not to leave the package if no one is home,” Robertson said.

One way White Oak police connects with the community in a positive way is through surveys. On White Oak’s Facebook page you can post anonymously to air your grievances and or post something good.

“It’s a community outreach project to try to get everyone involved,” Robertson said.

This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

