KETK GIVES BACK: White Oak Volunteer Fire Department

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department for their bravery and service to their East Texas.

Being a volunteer fire department, most members have another job they are keeping up while balancing their service.

“You have to be dedicated to your community, to the fire department,” Captain Robin Kelm said. “You have to be willing to give your time and your self. You’re pulled away from your family sometimes, but the sacrifice that everyone standing here and everyone in the department is willing to take to protect the community.”

Kelm said their main motivation for doing the job is taking care of the community. He said every department needs as many people as it can get.

“Most departments don’t have many people to take care of what they need or do what they need,” Kelm said. “We have a few that we can depend on to do what needed to be done. Other departments aren’t that lucky. Some are, some aren’t. Be willing to help out your local volunteer fire department anytime you have a chance.”

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.