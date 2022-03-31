WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, KETK recognized the Whitehouse Police Department for the service they provide to their community.

Chief Paul Robeson said that the department looks for “the best and the finest” that they can find and furthered his point by saying that they already have a great team of people running the department.

“We have some of the greatest police officers around… We’re out here serving, protecting, taking care of our community… We’re just out here trying to make this city a better place,” Robeson said.

Chief Robeson also discussed the department’s “safe exchange zone”, explaining that it provides a way for people that buy items from a private vendor online and meet up with the vendor in a safe location.

“It’ safe, it’s recorded, it’s lit. You don’t know who you’re meeting. It’s just a great place where you can come and feel safe and not worry about something bad happening,” he said.

Finally, the chief predicted large amounts of growth within the community in the near future, saying that they have already seen a lot and that he expects it to increase over the next few years.

“I think over the next two years, we’re going to see even more of that,” he said. “We’ve got businesses coming in here, lots of new residents coming in and we just have a great staff, great community. The community supports us, and that’s a big part that makes our jobs so much better is they’re here helping us. But we’re looking forward to the future with our own department and keep trying to make this place better. That’s just where we’re heading.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.