KETK GIVES BACK: Wills Point Police Department

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK News gave thanks to the Wills Point Police Department for protecting their Van Zandt Community.

Interim Police Chief Aaron Long said that they are a 10-man department in a town of roughly 5,000 people. But they are not limited to just the city limits. They are frequently called out to assist the sheriff’s department.

We’re a team. We all grew up together. We’ve all lived here locally. Being able to give back to our community that we were once raised in… it’s phenominal being able to help and give back Chief Aaron Long

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to four different groups of East Texas first responders this year.