WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back went to Winnsboro Fire Department on Thursday to honor the firefighters for their bravery and service to the community.

Fire Chief Mark Griffin said its refreshing to be with people who want to volunteer to serve their community.

“We’ve got a good core group of men in the fire department here who give their time to come in and serve when ever it’s needed,” he said.

Chief Griffin also said that volunteerism across the country is down and that they’re always open to new volunteers.

“Come here, come by and see us here at the fire station we’ll get you an application and be glad to get you on here for sure,” Griffin said.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.