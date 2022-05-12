WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Winnsboro Police Department for the service they provide to their community.

Chief Andy Chester spoke about the department and how proud he is of his team.

“We have one of the best departments in East Texas,” Chester said. “We started about 10 years ago, we had a really bad reputation. Now we have one of the best reputations in East Texas. I’ve got a great group. They’re out there every day, they fought through COVID, two years of that, and never let up.”

Chester said the area has one of the lowest crime rates in the county.

“We have a very low crime rate, especially on the violent crimes and the very serious crimes,” Chester said.

In addition to the town’s safety, Winnsboro has several local parks and restaurants. In October, they have a huge event called Autumn Trails.

“It’s a two-day trail ride, two-day big party in the park,” Chester said. “People come in and there’s a 20-mile trail ride. They do two of them now instead of just one.”

In addition to that, Winnsboro has other exciting activities coming up, including National Night Out later this year.

“There’s something every weekend,” Chester said. “We have the longest antique car parade in Texas –that’s what I’ve been told. It starts about three miles out of Winnsboro and about the time we get downtown, the tail end’s leaving the first part of it. It’s really, really long.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with free snacks to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.