KETK GIVES BACK: Wood County Sheriff’s Office

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for their continued service to their Wood County community.

Sheriff Kelly Cole said the sheriff’s department goes above and beyond every day. He cited February’s ice storm as an example, stating that they would go door-to-door to check on people and pick people up who needed a place to be warm.

“Everybody understands the standard criminal aspect of things– burglaries, thefts, narcotics– yes, they do all of that, but it’s the little things that I guess people don’t realize go on,” Cole said. “You get a call where somebody’s got their vehicle locked up, these guys go out and unlock a vehicle for somebody, which is a small thing but it helps someone get back in their vehicle. Someone has a missing animal, they call us on that.”

Cole said they help where they can, even with the small things.

“There’s so many small things, all the way down to these officers will stop and help somebody change a tire on the side of the road, which has happened countless times,” Cole said. “They’re dedicated to the community and they’re dedicated to their job, and we appreciate that.”

Cole said he appreciates the citizens who take the time to recognize or thank his officers.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.