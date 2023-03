KETK News will be off the air from noon until around 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 while our transmitter is undergoing repairs to better serve our viewers. This update will allow us to provide more consistent coverage to all of East Texas. We will still be available to Suddenlink viewers during this time.

Viewers can watch clips of our newscasts at this link, or stream any of our newscasts online two hours after they have aired with the link below:

We apologize for this inconvenience.