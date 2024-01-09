KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore High School senior, Samuel Warren’s art has been selected for exhibition in Austin.

According to a release from Kilgore ISD, Warren’s art piece was selected to be showcased as a part of the 2024 Texas Art Education Youth Art Month Exhibition.

The exhibit at the Bollock Texas State History Museum will showcase are from various kids pre-k through grade 12 from across the state.

The artwork will be exhibited in the museum during the month of March as well as on their website.