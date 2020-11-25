Kilgore College Rangerettes to hold holiday show at Longview’s Belcher Center

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore College Rangerettes are holding their annual holiday show this year in LeTourneu University’s Belcher Center in Longview.

Show times are set for 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 13.

“In order to maximize our audience while maintaining proper social distancing, we felt a facility with a larger capacity was the best option,” said a statement posted by the Kilgore College dance team.

Typically, the show is stages in a smaller venue on the Kilgore College campus

The Broadway-style show will also include performances by the Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers drill team dance studios and guests.

Tickets cost $20 and can be bought online through The Belcher Center Box Office. All seats are reserved.

For more information, visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1015357/rangerettes-christmas20-longview-b…