LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – To upgrade and consolidate multiple functions into a single location, Komatsu is building a significantly expanded office and administration building on its manufacturing campus in Longview.

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. Industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, maintain forests and create consumer products.

In a statement made on Thursday, the company broke ground for the new 56,000-square-foot building at 2400 S. MacArthur Street last month and is expecting a move-in date of December 2023.

“We value our partnership with the city of Longview and this investment is a reflection of Komatsu’s commitment to the southside of the city. With new investments in this campus of close to $100 million, our goal is to continue to demonstrate that we are a solid community partner that offers good, family-sustaining jobs. By taking functions that were spread across six buildings and consolidating them into one new energy-efficient facility, we are constructing a building that is designed to not only better serve our existing workforce, but is also sized for our future growth” Jesse Dubberly – General Manager of Longview Operations for Komatsu

In addition to office facilities for up to 230 people, the new building will house an employee center which includes a café, marketplace, indoor and outdoor seating, multipurpose room and Komatsu store; and a facility care center maintained by the Environmental Health and Safety department that will provide an audiometric booth, first aid room, mother’s room and direct access for emergency vehicles in the event of an emergency. There will also be a Komatsu Customer Experience Center showcasing both Komatsu’s legacy and ingenuity.

Designated a “mother plant” within the network of Komatsu’s global facilities, the Longview facility has research and development, design and manufacturing capability on one campus. Mother plants are tasked with strengthening the production competitive edge of their plants as well as those of their “child plants” that manufacture the same models.

