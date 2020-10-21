Lake Fork to host Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest Nov. 5-8

LAKE FORK, Texas (KETK) – Lake Fork will be the site of the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest, a fishing tournament featuring professional anglers.

The tournament and its festival is set for Nov. 5-8. This will be the second year for the lake to host the tournament that benefits Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The TBTF will feature 85 bass anglers competing for a share of $1 million, organizers said. Besides the fishing, the event includes free shopping and outdoor activities.

Texas State Fish Art: Get great tips for painting your favorite state fish and learn how you can enter the Texas State-Fish Art Contest.

Toyota ShareLunker Trailer: Stop by the Toyota ShareLunker trailer to see how you can partner with TPWD to make BIGGER BETTER BASS in Texas.

Making Fishing Better: Have a question about your favorite lake? Enjoy a meet and greet opportunity with Texas fisheries biologists in the "Making Fishing Better" area.

Aquatic Invaders: Discover how invasive species impact aquatic environments, where they hide and how we can control their spread across Texas.

Other activities will include vendors with fishing merchandise, seminars taught by Bassmaster Elite Series pros and the annual Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team Tournament, organizers said.

“On top of showcasing Texas’ world class bass fisheries and promoting the conservation-minded catch, weigh, and immediate release tournament format; Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest provides TPWD with an exciting opportunity to engage directly with Texans to highlight all of the outdoor opportunities available in our state,” said Tom Lang, TPWD Inland Fisheries Division Outreach and Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center Director.

Gulf States Toyota, a supporter of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, will donate proceeds from the tournament to support TPWD’s youth fishing and urban outreach programs.

“Since 2007, this tournament has raised more than $3.25 million for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s youth fishing and outreach programs in Texas,” Lang said.

“These dollars have made a direct impact on increasing fishing participation in Texas – particularly in urban and suburban areas where access to fishing is limited. We are grateful for this support and look forward to continuing this work to bring fishing closer to Texans in the years ahead,” he said.

Local hosts of Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest include the Lake Fork Chamber of Commerce, the Wood County Industrial Commission, the Sabine River Authority, Quitman EDC and Emory Tourism.

Admission is free. Attendees are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

More information is available at https://www.bassmaster.com/news/lake-fork-announced-site-2020-toyota-bassmaster-texas-fest.