TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Lanes Chapel Global Methodist Church in Tyler gave back to the community with their 9th annual pumpkin patch on Saturday.

There was no purchase necessary at the free event but all the money they do raise is going to be donated to mission and ministry work.

“With our ministry, all of the money that is raised, none of it is for utilities, salaries, nothing for church expenses. This is all mission and ministry, we will give this money away. Last year we gave away over $20,000 to different ministries in town,” said Lanes Chapel Senior Pastor, Jeff Gage.

On top of all the pumpkins there were train rides, games and photo ops for the whole family to enjoy. There will be another shipment of pumpkins to Lanes Chapel on Oct. 7 for anyone who missed this one.