LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Chamber of Commerce held their 38th annual Countryfest on Saturday at Picker’s Pavilion in Blackberry Square.

“We love this event. We think this is really truly the epitome of what good country living, Lindale’s motto, is because it’s clean, family friendly, fun,” said Shelby Glover, president and CEO of the Lindale area Chamber of Commerce.

The family friendly event featured live music, adult and kids karaoke, arts and crafts booths, food, an auction and the Crossroads Classic Car, Truck, Jeep and Bike Show.

For the kids there was fun activities like a petting zoo, pony rides, laser tag, inflatables, carnival games and art projects.

“We just thank the community for their support for making this grow each year,” Glover said.

To learn more about events in Lindale go to Visit Lindale online.