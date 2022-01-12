Lindale ISD receives $6,500 check from CHRISTUS Health from Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale ISD Education Foundation received a $6,500 check from CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health Systems from the Lindale Turkey Trot, according to an announcement from the school district on Wednesday.

The check was handed out at the first school board meeting of 2022. This was the second year of the annual Turkey Trot that is put on with the help of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

“The Lindale Turkey Trot is a perfect example of how great things happen with collaboration between our outstanding school district, city, race planners and volunteers, and Christus Health,” said CTMF Vice President, Mary Elizabeth Jackson. “It’s a first-place finish for our school and community health. We hope to have an even bigger impact next year and after.”

The CHRISTUS Fitness Center was used so runners could pickup their packets before the race. CHRISTUS Sports Medicine also provided their mobile training unit during the trot and medical staff was also present to assist.

Lindale ISD said they could not have put on the race without CHRISTUS Health.

“Co-Directing the Lindale Turkey Trot is the most challenging event I’ve orchestrated, but it is also the most rewarding,” said Co-Race Director, Rachel Johnson. “Seeing the community come together and kick-off their Thanksgiving day with family and friends is what keeps me looking forward to the next year.”

About 400 people joined the 5k run that happened Thanksgiving morning.

The check given to Lindale ISD will support classrooms through the Education Foundation’s Grants for Great Ideas program.

“We started the Lindale Turkey Trot as a way to give back to the school district,” said Co-Race Director, Drew Smith. “We have kids here and this race allows us to pour into our district financially. Our sponsors, runners, and volunteers are what make the race possible.”

The Grants for Great Ideas Program is designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize and reward innovative and creative instructional approaches for the accomplishment of program objectives. Such initiatives will provide enrichment, research opportunities, training, intervention and prevention strategies and extend the educational effort.