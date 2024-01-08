TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day, celebrated on Monday Jan. 15., is right around the corner and people all across East Texas have events planned to celebrate the holiday.

To help East Texans find events being held to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. this year, KETK has put together the following list of events and celebrations:

Carthage

The Carthage Courtesy Club will have their 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Carthage’s Downtown Square. Their celebration will feature vendors, contests, music, food, prizes and more.

Gladewater

On Monday Jan. 15, a MLK Day Gospel Brunch will be held at the Red Rock Community Center in Gladewater. Several Gladewater residents will be honored for their service, Gladewater ISD Superintendent Dr. Sedric Clark will give a speech and the Gladewater Community Choir will perform for the brunch.

The event benefits the Manna House and costs $10 or 5 canned goods per ticket.

Jefferson

The Marion County Diversified Civic and Social Concerns Organization is hosting a Martin Luther King Parade on Sunday Jan. 14. The parade starts from Walnut Street at 3 p.m. and heads down MLK Drive.

Marion County Diversified Civic and Social Concerns Organization is also holding a Martin Luther King Banquet on Monday Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Jefferson Convention and Visitor Center. The banquet costs $20 to attend and will feature speakers, dinner and more.

Longview

The City of Longview’s Office of Arts and Culture has organized their MLK Opening Reception and Jazz Concert which will be held on Jan. 12 at the Longview Community Center. The concert costs $20 to enter and see the David Whiteman Band and Calvin Tatum & King States.

On Saturday Jan. 13, the Office of Arts and Culture has also organized an MLK Parade and Community Festival. The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard at Pittman Street and ends at Foster Middle School.

The community festival is being held at the Broughton Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be vendors, food and children’s activities at the free to attend festival.

On Monday, Jan. 15 a MLK March and Interfaith Service will be held in Longview. The march starts in Broughton Park at 11:30 a.m. and heads down MLK Jr. Boulevard to Mt. Olive Baptist Church. The interfaith service, which starts at noon, will feature Reverend J.T Harris of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Carthage.

On Saturday Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m., the MLK Humanitarian Award Celebration will be giving their award to District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy at Parkview Baptist Church.

Lufkin

Lufkin’s Mayor pro-tem Robert Shankle has organized a Martin Luther King March on Monday Jan. 15 starting at 11:30 a.m. near the Homer Garrison Building LISD.

Mount Vernon

The Office of Multicultural Affairs of Northeast Texas will host a MLK March on Monday Jan .15 starting at 9:30 a.m. from the Denton Baptist Church.

Nacogdoches

Stephen F Austin State University’s MLK Day of Service is going to be held on Monday Jan. 15. The day’s events start at 7:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Baker Pattillo Student Center Grand Ballroom. There will be a panel discussion, volunteering, a free lunch and t-shirt for participants.

Texarkana

The NAACP Greater Texarkana Texas Branch will be hosting their Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Program at Dunbar Elementary School at 1 p.m. on Monday Jan. 15. The program will feature music, spoken word, dance, refreshments and more.

The 8th Annual MLK Celebration Parade will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday Jan. 15. The parade will start in downtown Texarkana on East Front Street and will feature food, vendors and music.

Tyler

The Texas African American Museum’s First Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will begin on Saturday Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. The parade will go from Glenwood Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and ends with a program at the Texas African American Museum.

Tyler Together Race Relations is sponsoring a Martin Luther King Jr. March which starts in downtown Tyler square on Monday Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. The march ends at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with a program featuring keynote speaker Dr. Mary Breaux Wright.

A related spoken word event will be held at the Foundry on Friday Jan.12 at 6 p.m. along with an art contest for elementary and middle school students, according to Tyler Together Race Relations.

Winnsboro

The 24th Annual MLK Celebration will be held at the Winnsboro Civic Center on Monday Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration will have free BBQ, entertainment and children’s activities. Prior to the celebration there will also be a parade from Winnsboro High School to the civic center starting at 10 a.m.