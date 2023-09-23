TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s that time of year when all across East Texas, law enforcement agencies will be hosting their National Night Out community outreach events for Oct. 3, 2023.

KETK has put together the following list of National Night Out events from across East Texas:

ATHENS

The Athens Police Department is hosting their National Night Out event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Coleman Park. Athens PD also asked neighbors to spend time together outside with their porch lights on.

HENDERSON

The Henderson Police Department is hosting a free National Night Out event at Fair Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

JACKSOVILLE

The Jacksonville Police Department will be hosting their National Night Out at the Jacksonville Public Library from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The free event will feature food, music, games and more.

JEFFERSON

The Jefferson Police Department is hosting their National Night Out 2023 at the Jefferson Visitors Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 3. Their free event will feature food, games and allow the public to meet Marion County first responders.

LONGVIEW

The Longview Police Department plans to host their National Night Out at the Maude Cobb Convention Center from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be food for the first 300 people, vendors, booths and an emergency vehicle display including police cruisers, SWAT vehicles and fire engines.

MOUNT PLEASANT

The Christian Motorcyclists Association Heaven’s Heirs Chapter #1110 plans to hold a National Night Out at Dellwood Park in Mount Pleasant from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 3.

NACOGDOCHES

The Nacogdoches Police Department plans to host their National Night Out on Oct. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nacogdoches Public Library. Their night out will feature food, games and first responders.

Stephen F. Austin State University also plans to host a National Night Out event on their campus for students and staff, according to Nacogdoches PD.

RUSK

The Rusk Police Department will be hosting a National Night Out event at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at The Square in Rusk. They will have raffles, games, food and Kona Ice.

TYLER