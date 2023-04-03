TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the Easter holiday approaches, you’re going to want to hop on out to one of these upcoming Easter events.

KETK has compiled the following list of East Texas Easter events:

ATHENS

Tara Vineyard and Winery in Athens will be hosting their 3rd annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 7 at 5p.m. There will be prizes like wines, free tastings, gift cards, discounts and a night for two at the Tara Inn.

BULLARD

Bullard Methodist Church is going to have an Easter Egg-splosion on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be breakfast, a petting zoo, pony rides, story time, crafts, pictures with real bunnies and of course an Easter egg hunt.

HIDEAWAY

Hideaway Community Church will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. in Funtier Park in Hideaway.

LUFKIN

Southern Haven Veterinary Clinic and Pet Retreat in Lufkin is having a Doggie Daycare Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny Photoshoot on Tuesday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will allow your furry friends to hunt for eggs and get their picture taken with the Easter bunny.

MINEOLA

The Mineola Golf Club is teeing off their Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Their event will feature the Easter egg hunt, potato sack races, putting contests, games and gifts.

NACOGDOCHES

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital will have their Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 7 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The hunt festivities will feature face painting, balloons and blood pressure checks. The times for different age group’s hunts are as follows: 0 to4 years old: 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. 5 to 10 years old: 1:50 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. 11 and up: 2:10 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.



MT. PLEASANT

Mt. Pleasant’s Best After School & Summer Camp is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This hunt is an indoor Easter Egg hunt that will feature candy, games and music.

PALESTINE

Palestine Grace Church is having their annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will have bounce houses, cotton candy, popcorn and three hunts for the following age groups: Pre-K will be at 10:15 a.m. K to 1st grade will be at 10:30 a.m. 2nd to 3rd grade will be at 10:45 a.m.



TYLER

Starting at 6 p.m., Tyler Parks and Rec is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at Lindsey Park in Tyler. The park’s festivities will include face painting, jumpers, vendor booths and food trucks. There will of course be Easter Egg Hunts, for the following groups 6:45 p.m. for children with special needs 7 p.m. for children ages 3 to 6 7:20 p.m. for children ages 7 to 10 7:45 p.m. for ages 11 and older

There will be a Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Market at Holistic Beauty in Tyler from Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On top of the Easter egg hunt and market there will be live music from Michael Paul Jones and Ryan Keifer. The Spud Station food truck will be there for lunch and Frios will be there for dessert.

WHITEHOUSE

The Boulders at Lake Tyler in Whitehouse will have their Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be games and prizes for the children and pre-registration is requested.

Let us know if we missed any events by sending us a tip.