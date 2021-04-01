LIST: Egg-citing Easter events happening in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK has a compiled a list of egg-citing Easter events that will be happening in East Texas.

EVENTS:

Tyler

FRIDAY

Chick-fil-A on Broadway will have an Easter Bunny in the drive-thru on Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Pictures are allowed, but the event coordinators ask that guests stay in the vehicle.

Rose City Queenz and Uncut Ryderz will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Good Friday at Woldert Park in Tyler from noon to 3 p.m.

Loyal Queenz S.C. will host an Easter Egg hunt starting at 1 p.m. at 1710 N Confederate Ave.

SATURDAY

Sprouts will have an Easter Egg-stravaganza on Saturday, April 3, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will have a twist with a “trunk-or-treat” set up. There will be eggs filled with candy and cars decorated. The event is free.

Quinten Simon and the Lufkin Interdenominational Choir will have an Easter Concert on Saturday at 7 p.m. The event will be held at 1415 W 29th St., Tyler, TX 75702-1402.

Living Grace Church will host a free Easter egg hunt on Saturday for kids aged 12 and under.

Kingdom Church will host a free community Easter egg hunt for Kingdom Church at Lincoln Park starting at 12 p.m.

Lago Del Pino will host an Easter egg hunt and car show on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

St. Francis Episcopal Church will have an Easter egg drive through adventure starting from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Time Square Cinema will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be hosted in the arcade room. There will be a two limit egg for kids.

Core Worship at Marvin Church will host an Easter event at Bergfeld Park on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. There will be live music, worship, a butterfly release for kids at 10 a.m. and food trucks. Poke in da Eye Barbeque, Kona Ice and Texas Tacos will be available for purchase.

Nacogdoches

FRIDAY

White Farmhouse Baking Co. will have a bakery pop-up shop on 312 Weaver St, Nacogdoches, TX 75964-5138 on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

The Fredonia Hotel will hold an Easter Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. those interested in attending can call (936) 564-1234 to reserve a spot. There will be live music, family photo opportunities and will be available during the brunch festivities.

New Hope Baptist Church will host an Easter egg hunt from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Lufkin

FRIDAY

The Stand Farmer’s Market will have the Easter Bunny on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be free candy for kids. The Stand Farmers Market is located in front of TJ Maxx in the big white tent.

SATURDAY

The Angelina County Farmers Market will host “Pictures with the Easter Bunny” at the Farmers Market gazebo. The photo will be $1 per child.

Longview

FRIDAY

The Texas Special Children’s Projects will have a free Easter event for the handicapped and special needs community of the Longview and East Texas area. There will be guest appearances from Happy the Clown and the Easter Bunny. The event is a drive-thru event. Staff will give out baskets filled with candy and stuffed animals. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Women and Family Services will hold an Easter celebration on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. There will be egg hunts, sack races, face painting, egg relay races, an egg toss, hotdogs, popcorn and snow cones. There will also be egg decorating an a bike raffle. There will also be an opportunity for kids to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

Jacksonville

FRIDAY

Kingdom Christian Center will host a movie night and egg hunt on Friday in the park at 119 Newburn St. at 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Beall Chapel Baptist Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at Beall Chapel Baptist Church on 1861 S. Jackson St. Jacksonville, TX.

CHURCH SERVICES:

Tyler

Life Church Tyler will have Easter Service starting at 10 a.m. The service will have special singing, an Easter egg hunt and pictures with live bunnies.

Green Acres Baptist Church will host a few services Easter weekend.

On Good Friday, April 2, the church will have service at Crosswalk at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the church will have a celebration service at 5 p.m. at the Worship Center which will be identical to Sunday morning service.

On Sunday, the sunrise service will begin at 7 a.m. at Cathedral in the Pines. Celebration and Resonate Worship will be from 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and connect groups will be at 9:45 a.m.

Sanctuary ETX will have Easter at The Shed and will have Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Good Friday service will start at 6 p.m. and Easter Sunday will begin at 11 a.m.

Willowbrook Church in Tyler will begin Easter service at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Church of the Pines will begin their Easter service at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Nacogdoches

Harvest Point Church will have Easter Sunday service at 9:15 a.m.

Timber Creek Church will have Easter Sunday service at 11:15 a.m.

Lufkin

Kingdom Harvest Ministries will have an Easter family weekend and have events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Services will be held in person and virtually.

Good Friday Service will be held at 7 p.m.

A Youth Explosion Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday

Resurrection Service will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday

New Life: Church on the Rock will have Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.

Timber Creek Church will have Easter Sunday service at 11:15 a.m.

Eastview United Pentecostal Church will have celebration service on Saturday where people can bring their own picnic. The church will provide the egg hunt, live music, door prizes, inflatables and games. On Sunday, Easter service will begin at 10 a.m. There will be no Sunday PM service.

First United Methodist Church will have an Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.

First Christian Church will have three services on Sunday. The sunrise service will begin at 7 a.m., the praise service will begin at 9 a.m., and the traditional service will begin at 10:50 a.m.

City Church will have Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m.

Chestnut Drive Baptist Church will have Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m.

First Baptist Church will have Easter Sunday Worship at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Services will be held in-person and online.

Cross Road Baptist Church will have an Easter Sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. and a prayer vigil at 7 p.m.

Longview

First United Methodist Church of Longview will have Easter Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Jacksonville

Rocky Springs MBC will have an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday services at 9:45 a.m.