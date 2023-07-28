TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Glass Recreation Center’s has a a large selection of programs and events during the month of August for the East Texas community to enjoy.

Below is a list of programs and events:

Step Aerobics

Classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m.

Fees: $20 per month or $5 per session.

Intro to Belly Dancing

Classes are held on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.

Fees: member fee $45 per month, non-member fee $55 per month, or $10 drop-in fee with a max of two times.

Pickleball

Open play times are on Mondays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Fee: $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership.

Table Tennis

Open play times are on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

Fee: $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership.

Volleyball

Open play times are on Wednesdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Fee: $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership.

Men’s Basketball League: Registration Open

Registration is open until Sept. 5.

Coaches’ meeting will be on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

League fee is $350 per team.

League play will be from Sept. 14 through Nov. 9.

Games will take place on Thursdays starting at 6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball League: Registration Open

Registration is open until Sept. 25.

Coaches’ meeting will be on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.

League fee is $250 per team.

League play will be from October 4 through November 8.

Games will take place on Wednesdays starting at 6 p.m.

Silver Sneakers

Anyone 65 and older can get a free membership at Glass Recreation Center through the Silver Sneakers program.

Silver Sneakers is a nationwide fitness program that has partnerships with Medicare Insurance providers.



For more information about the above-mentioned event or about the Glass Recreation Center, visit the Tyler Parks and Rec webpage here, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page, or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.