LIST: Free water and food drives across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many churches, businesses and organizations are setting up distribution sites giving away free water and free meals to those in need on Sunday Feb. 21

WATER

Hope Church Murchison will distribute bottled water starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 21 for anyone in need.

The church is located at 10291 County Road 3820, Murchison, TX 75778

Their number to contact them is (903) 469-3559

The city of Jacksonville will hold a bottled water distribution for those in the affected area of the boil water notice at 10:30 a.m.

The distribution site will be at the old Tube Fab parking lot at 2060 N. Jackson (Hwy 69) across from Anvil Street.

The distribution will be limited to one case of water per household that is in the affected boil water notice area.

Residents must show proof of address by bringing a water bill or any form of identification.

In Marshall, the city will be giving cases of bottled water from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 East end Boulevard South.

Two Super 1 Foods will be giving away free cases of water to every family starting at 12 p.m. Sunday, while supplies last:

Super 1 Foods: 113 N NW Loop 323 in Tyler

Super 1 Foods: 3828 Troup Hwy. in Tyler

The city of Whitehouse will be hosting a water distribution event at 10 a.m. and will end at 12 p.m. or until supplies last.

The distribution will take place at the Whitehouse Fire Department at 303 E. Main.

Vehicles can also bring a container at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitehouse Junior High at 406 W. Main.

FOOD